Iran starts to increase stockpile of 3.67 enriched uranium by four times

NATANZ – Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced on Monday that from today, May 30, Iran is starting to increase its stockpile of nuclear fuel enriched to 3.67 percent by four times at the Natanz nuclear plant.

He said the decision is based on the Articles 26 and 36 of JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said the decision for increase of the stockpile followed after Iran gave an ultimatum to the European side on May 8 that it is taking these steps in response to an inaction by Europe to compensate for the reimposition of sanctions effect on Iran by the United States.

Kamalvandi said the decision to increase the stockpile of enriched uranium has already been announced to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Talking to reporters at the Natanz nuclear site, Kamalvandi said this move by Iran is an “opportunity” for the other sides to change their policies and “return the JCPOA to its original place”.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 and ordered sanctions against Iran.

Kamalvandi, who also acts the deputy chairman of the AEOI, said Iran waited for one year that the remaining parties to the JCPOA to offset sanctions but they did nothing and now nobody in the world can criticize Iran for such a move.

“The Islamic Republic waited long enough and the step that it is taking is based on its rights.”

He reiterated the position by the Islamic Republic that Tehran has no intention to violate the JCPOA or quit it.

The nuclear official added the next step will be based on the JCPOA.

PA/PA