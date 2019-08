TEHRAN – Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has increased to reach 370 kilograms, according to the country’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman.

Speaking on Tuesday, Behrooz Kamalvandi said, “We are currently working at a good capacity. Our stockpile stands at least 60 to 70 kilograms above 300 kilogram, and it is growing fast too,” IRNA reported.

SP/PA