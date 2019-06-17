Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium will surpass 300 kg by June 27

ARAK, Iran - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Monday that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium will exceed 300 kilograms by June 27.

“From today the countdown has started and it means that by Tir 6 (June 27) the production of enriched uranium will exceed the 300 kilograms,” AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told reporters at the site of the Arak heavy nuclear reactor.

He also said after June 27 Iran will speed up its uranium enrichment activities beyond 3.67 percent.

“After surpassing 300 kilogram, we will increase the speed of producing enriched uranium above 3.67 percent,” Kamalvandi stated.

Iran is scaling back its nuclear commitments as the parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, have failed to shield the country from sanctions reimposed by the United States.

The decision to partially remove limits on nuclear activities was taken on May 8, exactly one year after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

However, Iran has said if the remaining parties to the JCPOA, including the European Union, take immediate steps to offset sanctions it will not take the next steps and will return to the previous stage.

Under the JCPOA, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium should not exceed 300 kg.

Talking at a conference of Asian leaders in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday in which the Russian and Chinese presidents were also present, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran cannot remain committed to the nuclear deal unilaterally.

China, Russia, E3 countries (France, Germany and Britain) and the European Union are the remaining signatories to the JCPOA.

PA/PA