Germany urges Iran to uphold nuclear deal

A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry urged Iran on Monday to uphold to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Reuters reported.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Monday that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium will exceed 300 kilograms by June 27.

“From today the countdown has started and it means that by Tir 6 (June 27) the production of enriched uranium will exceed the 300 kilograms,” AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told reporters at the site of the Arak heavy nuclear reactor.

He also said after June 27 Iran will speed up its uranium enrichment activities beyond 3.67 percent.

“After surpassing 300 kilogram, we will increase the speed of producing enriched uranium above 3.67 percent,” Kamalvandi stated.

On May 8, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from some aspects of the pact, saying that the country would no longer adhere to some of the limits on its nuclear activities. It also threatened to step up uranium enrichment if an agreement is not made within 60 days to shield it from the sanctions’ effects.

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to put caps on its nuclear work in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions. However, Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and ordered reimposition of sanctions against Iran. The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

Also, on April 22 the U.S. announced that Washington has decided not to extend waivers allowing major importers to continue buying oil from Iran. The waivers ended on May 2.

NA/PA