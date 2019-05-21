Iran, Russia discuss holding 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak discussed issues pertain to the two countries 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting over phone, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

The officials who are going to co-chair the upcoming Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting, also discussed the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference and the two countries’ ongoing joint projects.

The construction of Garmsar-Ince Bouron Railway and construction of four thermal power plants in Hormozgan province in southern Iran were also among the issues which were discussed in the two ministers’ phone conversation.

The officials also emphasized the need to accelerate the ongoing joint projects, and in this regard they agreed that in the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting, the two sides set up 10 specialized working groups and three working committees to follow up on the progress of such projects.

It was also agreed for the two countries’ businessmen and entrepreneurs to hold B2B talks on the sidelines of the upcoming event in order to explore avenues of mutual cooperation.

The 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting, the second Iran-North Caucasus trade conference, and the third provincial co-operation working group of the two countries are due to be held during June 16-18, in Tehran and Isfahan.

EF/MA