Iranian companies offer productions at Cannes Film Market

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian companies are offering their latest products at the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Eli Image, Al Film Pro, Persia Film Distribution, Irimage, Farabi Cinema Foundation, Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) and several other companies are taking part in the market, which will run until May 25.

Representatives of the Fajr International Film Festival and Isfahan International Film Festival for Children and Youth are also attending the event.

Moreover, Iranian officials discussed ways to expand Iran’s presence in the Cannes Film Festival and market during meetings with the executive director of the Cannes Film Market, Jerome Paillard, and the head of sales and operations of the market, Maud Amson.

A lineup of Iranian films, including “Once Upon a Time a Woman” by Jalil Akbari-Sehat, “A House for You” by Mehdi Bakhshi-Moqaddam, “Forest of Silence” by Soheil Abdollahi and “Dilag” by Abbas Rafiei are on display at the market.

“Main Idea” by Azita Mugui, “The 40th Day” by Hamid Kuhpai, “Captain 22” by Arman Qolipur Dashtaki, “Lopeto” by Abbas Askari, “The Last Fish” by Masud Saemin and “Cinema Donkey” by Shahed Ahmadlu are also among the latest Iranian movies on display at the event.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, and is the largest film market in the world. It was created in 1959 and has been held annually since then, simultaneously with the major international film event.

Photo: A view of the Cannes Film Market – Marché du Film.

