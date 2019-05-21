Policy of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran has failed: MP

TEHRAN – Morteza Saffari Natanzi, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says the Americans have failed to get what they wanted through the policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran.

“Today, they are faced with questions from the public about this policy,” Saffari Natanzi said, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

“One year after Trump’s withdrawal from Barjam (the Persian name for the international nuclear deal), not only the policy of pressure on Iran has failed to bear fruit, but also they failed to bring Iran to the negotiating table to get concessions,” he explained.

The MP maintained that the Americans can neither move forward nor go back, adding that the U.S. is looking for a way to interact with Iran.

However, he continued, in the eyes of the Islamic Republic they are not “trustworthy” for talks.

Also on Tuesday, another member of the parliamentary committee said lack of coordination is easily noticeable in the Trump administration “because Trump is not the only decision-maker and this has confused him.”

Speaking with ISNA, Mohammad Javad Jamali said Trump is an inexperienced person, who has surrounded himself with hardliners such as John Bolton.

“Trump is a person who sees all diplomatic affairs, statecraft and international relations based on money,” Jamali said. “Hence, Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini money is tempting for him because he wants to boost the U.S. economy with that money, create jobs and finally win the next elections.”

MH/PA