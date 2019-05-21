25 million visited Iran’s heritage museums in calendar year

TEHRAN – Some 25 million people paid visits to heritage museums and historical sites across Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

Some 25 million people toured museums and other heritage sites (which have entry fees and are affiliated with the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization) during the past year (1397), IRNA quoted Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of CHHTO museums and historical properties, as saying on Monday.

“There are many historical relics that are owned by private collectors and entities and the government cannot act in order to preserve them in the museums; therefore, we made efforts that this [cultural] heritage to be conserved and showcased in [their] private museums.”

For the time being, 129 private museums, which are dedicated to cultural heritage, are open to the public across the country, the official said.

According to data compiled by the CHHTO, over 8.5 million visited Iran’s heritage museums and historical sites during the past New Year (Noruz) holidays (ended on April 2), which shows a 10 percent growth year on year.

Last September, Kargar said that some three million historical objects are being kept in the CHHTO-affiliated museums, adding there are 600 museums in Iran.

AFM/MG