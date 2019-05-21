Tycoon sentences for financial corruption

TEHRAN – The Iranian Judiciary on Tuesday announced that it has sentenced a tycoon, Hossein Hedayati, to 20 years in jail, 74 lashes, and restitution of 4.48 trillion rials (1 USD at 42,000 rials at official rate) to the public treasury.

Hedayati is an Iranian business tycoon who purchased Steel Azin F.C. and invested into Persepolis F.C.

Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili said in a press conference that Hedayati was convicted of disrupting economy.

In another part of his press conference, Esmaili said that courts have issued rulings for two persons who spied for the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

"Rulings have been issued for two spies of the U.S. and Saudi (intelligence) agencies," Esmaili said, but declined to reveal any further details.

Iran occasionally identifies and arrests spies working for foreign intelligence agencies.

Esmaili had also said last Monday that a female Iranian national was sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain.

He told reporters in a press conference in Tehran that a female Iranian national who was in charge of the Iran desk at the British Council was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she made confessions.

The spokesman did not identify the person who was sentenced, but underlined that she was a female Iranian student who had been looking for earning residence permit and employment in Britain and was then hired by the British Council after a long process.

"She has later received the necessary trainings under the British security service, and after they trusted her, she was in charge of Iran desk at the British Council and organized different activities," Esmaili said.

He added that the convict had frequent visits to Iran under an alias name and planned and managed different cultural projects in the country in line with London's objectives.

"The person was under detention for over a year without a public announcement because the case was under probe and in the procedures for a court ruling," Esmaili said, explaining that she has been charged with acting against Iran's internal security.

