Prime minister: Iraq to send delegations to Iran and U.S. to calm tensions

TEHRAN – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, told a press conference on Tuesday that his country will soon send delegations to Iran and the United States to calm down the tension between Tehran and Washington.

“In future hours delegations will be sent to a number of countries including Iran and the United States to help calm down the situation and reduce tension,” the prime minister said, the Persian service of IRNA reported.

Abdul Mahdi added, “Both Americans and Iranians have told us that they do not seek war.”

The prime minister said currently there are contacts at the highest level and that Baghdad’s views are very close to those of the European Union to resolve the crises in the region.

“We are transferring messages between Tehran and Washington and work for reducing tensions between the two sides,” IRNA quoted the prime minister as saying.

He added certain countries and non-Iraqi groups see their interests in conflagrating the situation.

He also said there were no Iraqi groups that wanted to push towards a war between Iran and the U.S. He made the remarks two days after a rocket fired in Baghdad landed close to the U.S. embassy.

PA/PA