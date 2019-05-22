Nanotechnology sector ready lend a hand to sports

TEHRAN – Iran’s nanotechnology industry has the potential to meet demands of sports organizations and help them deal with challenges, IRNA reported on Monday.

If the Ministry of Sports and Youth announce demands or challenges in different fields of sports, the Nanotechnology Innovation Council can meet their demands, the secretary of the council, Saeid Sarkar, said.

“We expect Iranian sportsmen and federations to introduce Iranian nano products in international events in order to expand market [for Iranian products] in other countries,” he said.

For example if an Iranian sportsman introduces an Iranian-made light wheelchair, its effect will be much more durable on the minds of the audience, he said.

In February, the Nanotechnology Innovation Council announced that Iranian knowledge-based companies manufacture 12 to 15 new nano products per month.

According to a report released in January 2019 by the StatNano, a comprehensive statistical database portal, Iran ranks first in 2018 in terms of local share of nano-articles, which is the ratio of the nano-articles carried in a country to the total articles of that country.

In November 2018, the Nanotechnology Innovation Council announced that it is predicted that 30 billion rials (about $175 million) of nanotechnology products will be sold by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 20, 2019).

There are 194 companies active in the field of nanotechnology in 2018 out of which, 60 percent were initiated as nanotechnology companies and the rest changed or developed as such companies.

