Iran ConFair showcasing six new nano-products

TEHRAN -- Six new homegrown nano-products are being showcased at the 19th International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry, Iran ConFair 2019, which is currently underway in Tehran.

Ceramic ultrafiltration membranes used in the treatment of greywater, anti-scour resin-bound paving, nano-concrete and nano-pipes and plumbing fittings, nano-thermal and sound structure, and superhydrophobic gloves are the six products.

The exhibition runs until August 9 at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

Nanotechnology and construction industry

According to nanowerk.com, nanotechnology has a significant impact on the construction sector. Several applications have been developed for this specific sector to improve the durability and enhanced performance of construction components, energy efficiency and safety of the buildings, facilitating the ease of maintenance and to provide increased living comfort.

Though the self-cleaning feature has been possible to attain using micron-sized coatings and surface treatments e.g. Teflon, polysiloxane based coatings, etc. now this feature has become a marketing tool/motto for nanotechnology applications, especially for consumer markets like construction, textile, etc.

In addition to these materials, new lightweight, flame-retardant, self-healing and resilient construction materials, e.g. new nanocomposites, are expected to be helped in their development by nanotechnology.

