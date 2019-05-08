Iran to introduce 250 new nano products

TEHRAN -- Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council plans to introduce 250 new nano products during the current year, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

During the Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), there were 180 nano products, which has increased to 580 types, the secretary of the council Saeid Sarkar announced.

The nanotechnology has already covered 15 different industrial field, he said.

Iran exports nano products to 45 countries including South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia as well as European, Canadian and African countries.

Iran exported 65 million dollars of nano products to the countries during 1397 and it is planned to increase the amount during the current year, he added.

In early February, the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council announced that knowledge-based companies manufacture 12 to 15 new nano products per month.

