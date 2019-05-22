Annual exports from Hormozgan Province at $16.5b

TEHRAN- Commodities worth $16.5 billion were exported from Hormozgan Province in south of Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department announced.

Khalil Qasemi said that of the figure $2.7 billion was the value of the exported goods that had been produced in the province, Mehr news agency reported.

He said that most of Hormozgan’s exported goods were shipped to the Persian Gulf littoral states and East Asian countries.

Industrial commodities and minerals constituted 76% of the total exports from the province, while other exported products include fruits and vegetables, construction materials and salt.

Qasemi said that his department has planned to increase the province’s exports up to $3.5 billion by the end of the current calendar year.

Hormozgan province has 32 active ports, including Iran’s biggest container port, Shahid Rajaee, which accounts for more than half of the country's total port throughput. Maritime transportation accounts for 85% of Iran’s foreign trade.

As previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports stood at $44.3 billion in the previous calendar year while $42.6 billion worth of commodities were shipped into the country.

MA/MA