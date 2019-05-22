Iran announce squad for FIVB Volleyball Nations League Week 1

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball head coach Igor Kolakovic has announced Team Melli roster for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League Week 1.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League will be the second edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual international men's volleyball tournament contested by 16 national teams.

Iran and Italy will open the second edition on May 31 in the Chinese city of Jiangmen, Guangdong province.

The Jiangmen pool also features hosts China and Germany.

Iran are scheduled to face China and Germany on June 1 and 2, respectively.

The men's VNL features 16 teams playing in round-robin over five weekends. The competition will wrap up on June 30, before the top six teams move to Chicago for the finals from July 10-14.

This will be the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

National Team Roster for FIVB Volleyball Nations League Week 1 in China

Saeid Marouf, Shahram Mahmoudi, Milad Ebadipour, Farhad Ghaemi, Mohammad Mousavi, Pouria Fayazi, Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Masoud Gholami, Amir Ghfour, Saber Kazemi, Mohammadjavad Manavinezhad, Aliasghar Mojarad, Ali Shafiei, Meysam Salehi, Mohammadreza Moazen, Pouria Yali, Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandyar, Ali Ramezani, Javad Karimi, Amirhossein Toukhteh, Amin Razavi, Amirmohammad Falahatkhah, Mehran Feyz Emamdust and Reza Abedini.