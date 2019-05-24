Ahmadzadeh parts ways with Slask Wroclaw

TEHRAN – Iranian midfielder Farshad Ahmadzadeh has parted company with Polish football club Slask Wroclaw, tuwroclaw.com reported.

The former Persepolis midfielder joined Slask Wroclaw in July and played a total of 27 games in which he scored one goal.

The 26-year-old player left the Polish team since he failed to meet expectations.

Ahmadzadeh will most likely return to Iran to continue football in his homeland.

He helped Persepolis football team win Iran Professional League back-to-back titles.

Ahmadzadeh had already been linked with a summer move to Tractor Sazi football team.