Iran’s 4-month non-oil exports to China stands at $6b

TEHRAN- Iran’s value of non-oil exports to China reached $6 billion in the first four months of 2019, down 20 percent compared to the same period last year, Tasnim reported on Friday, citing the Chinese customs data.

According to the data, the two country’s total trade turnover also fell 32 percent in the mentioned timespan.

Iran-China trade turnover stood at $13 billion in the January-April 2018 while the figure fell to $8.8 billion in 2019.

China's exports to Iran in January-April 2019 fell 49 percent year-on-year to $2.8 billion. In January-April 2018, China exported $5.6 billion worth of goods to Iran.

The value of Chinese imports from Iran has also fallen. China shipped 7.4 billion dollars in goods from Iran in January-April 2018, down 20% to $6 billion in January-April this year. Oil is the main import of China from Iran.

In January, the trade between Iran and China stood at $1.734 billion, registering 54.8 percent decrease in comparison with the same month in the preceding year i.e. $3.83 billion.

China’s exports to Iran in January stood at $722 million showing a 58.3 percent drop from its previous $1.73 billion in the same period in 2018, the report added.

China’s imports from Iran also witnessed a sharp drop of 51.9 percent from its previous $2.1 billion in January 2018 to $1.012 billion in the first month of 2019.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and India are among the top destinations for Iranian goods in Asia.

EF/MA