Zlin festival picks Iranian films

TEHRAN – A lineup of eight Iranian films are competing in various sections of the 59th Zlin Film Festival, which opened in the Czech city on Friday.

The lineup includes feature films “Doch” by Amir Mashhadiabbas, “Knockout” by Gholamreza Ramezani and “Here My Village” by Abbas Aram.

“Didi and Boodi - a Little Cheat” by Mona Abdollahshahi, “Am I a Wolf?” by Amir-Houshang Moein and “The Scary Night of Lomo” by Sareh Shafipur are competing in the animation section of the festival.

Short animations “The Fisherman and Spring” by Seyyed Hassan Soltani and “I Count the Rabbits” by Reyhaneh Kavosh are also competing in the international festival of children’s films, which will run until June 1.

Photo: A scene from short animated movie “Didi and Boodi - a Little Cheat” by Iranian director Mona Abdollah Shahi.

ABU/MMS/YAW