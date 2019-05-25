Italy eager for co-op with Iranian auto part makers

TEHRAN – Auto part makers from Italy have expressed readiness for cooperation with their Iranian counterparts, Mehr news agency reported on Friday.

The two sides held talks on the sidelines of the 28th International Biennial Exhibition of Automotive Equipment and Aftermarket Products (Autopromatec 2019) which was held during May 22-29, in Bologna Italy.

As reported, an Iranian delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Mohsen Salehinia visited the European country to attend the exhibition and explore avenues of mutual cooperation in this industry.

During the first day of the exhibition, Iranian party met with the president of the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry, the manager of the exhibition and representatives of Italian auto part manufacturers and discussed ways of cooperation.

In the meetings, it was suggested that the two sides supply the requirements and demands of each other through bartering.

According to the organizers, Autopromotec is one of the world’s most specialized international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket products.

Product innovations and industrial excellence, cutting edge technologies and market opportunities, high-level conventions and B2B meetings draw manufacturers and professional operators from all over the world to this exhibition.

