UNIMA selects photos of Iranian puppet shows for its 90th anniversary booklet

TEHRAN – The Union Internationale de la Marionette (UNIMA) has selected photos of three Iranian opera puppet shows directed by Behruz Gharibpur to publish in a booklet, which is scheduled to be released during a celebration for its 90th anniversary.

Photos of “Rustam and Sohrab”, “Ashura” and “Layla and Majnun” taken by Ehsan Neqabat have been picked for the booklet, which will carry a selection of the best puppet shows performed over the past 90 years, the public relations team for Gharibpur’s Aran Theater Troupe announced on Saturday.

Gharibpur’s opera puppet shows have been performed in several countries including Italy, France, Poland, Georgia and the United Arab Emirates.

Photo: A scene from “Ashura” opera puppet show by Iranian director Behruz Gharibpur.

