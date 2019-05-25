Tehran’s Sangelaj Hall hosts tazieh performances 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Sangelaj Hall is playing host to performances of tazieh, Iranian passion play, during the Laylat al-Qadr – the Grand Nights.

The Grand Nights are the 19th, 21st and 23rd nights of the holy month of Ramadan, during one of which the entire Quran was sent down to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

The performances are taking place on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

The taziehs will be held by a cast of veteran performers such as Alaeddin Qasemi, Mehdi Qasemi, Hossein Aqiqi, Hassan Aqiqi, Qahraman Yusefi, Amir Hassannejad, Jalal Alikhani and Hossein Sahebdel.

Tazieh, which recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales, was registered on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

Photo: Thespians perform a tazieh in Tehran’s Imam Hussein Square on October 17, 2016. (Mehr/Mohammad Mohsenifar)

