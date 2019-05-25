FIFA President congratulates Persepolis on IPL title

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Persepolis football club for winning the Iran Professional League (IPL) title.

The Reds recently clinched their third successive league title in Iran Professional League.



They extended their record to 12 titles and FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a message of congratulations to the club.

“It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Persepolis FC for their third consecutive league title,” Infantino said.



“This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical team and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement.



“On behalf of the entire footballing community, I would like to thank Persepolis FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football.



“I look forward to meet you at the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris,” the FIFA President concluded.