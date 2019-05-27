Mashhad library to unveil rare manuscript of Nahj-ul-Balagha

TEHRAN – One of the oldest manuscript copies of the Nahj-ul-Balagha, an anthology of political discourses, sermons, letters and sayings attributed to Imam Ali (AS), will be showcased in an exhibition at the Astan-e Qods Razavi Library and Museum in Mashhad.

The exhibition will open today at the museum, which is adjacent to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the Astan-e Qods Razavi Organization for Libraries, Museums and Archives Centers announced on Sunday.

This copy was inscribed by Mohammad ibn Mohammad ibn Ahmad al-Naqib in 1150 CE and was donated to a library of the holy shrine in 1655.

The Nahj-ul-Balagha (“The Peak of Eloquence”) was compiled by Seyyed Razi (d. 1015). It has been translated into many languages, including English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition of a rare manuscript copy of the Nahj-ul-Balagha at the Astan-e Qods Razavi Library and Museum in Mashhad.

RM/MMS/YAW

