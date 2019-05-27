NIDC completes digging operation of 7 oil, gas wells in 2 months

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 7 oil and gas wells during the two-month period from March 21 to May 21, according to an official with the NIDC.

Mohammad Al-e Khamis, the deputy managing director of NIDC for drilling operation, said over 25,348 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells, Shana reported.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in nearly 40 years.

