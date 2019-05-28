Iran’s “Limit” wins Entr’2 Marches grand prix

TEHRAN – Iranian director Javad Darai’s acclaimed short film “Limit” has won the grand prix of the 10th Entr’2 Marches, an international event for short films on disability, a public relations team for the movie announced on Tuesday.

The festival was held in Cannes, France from May 18 to 24.

“Limit” tells the story of a desperate man who frantically pleads with strangers to accompany him to his home, without being clear on his intentions.

The film has been screened at numerous international events and has won awards at some of them, including the award for best short fiction at the 10th Southampton Film Week, the best foreign student award at the Great Lakes Christian Film Festival.

Photo: A scene from “Limit” by Iranian director Javad Darai.

