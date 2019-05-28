Iran to scale back JCPOA commitments ‘step by step’

TEHRAN - A senior official says Iran will, step by step, continue to roll back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Kayvan Khosravi, the spokesperson for the Supreme National Security Council, said the move will continue as it has already been announced.

“As the respected president announced, consecutive and phase-by-phase steps will continue to scale down obligations in accordance with the Supreme National Security Council’s statement until the status of Iran’s oil sales and banking transactions return to the situation before Washington’s withdrawal from BARJAM,” the spokesperson said in a short memo to the ILNA news agency.

BARJAM is the Persian acronym for the JCPOA.