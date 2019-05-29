“The Last Fiction” named best animation at Chilean film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar’s acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction” was picked as best animation at the 3rd Southern Cone International Film Festival-FICCSUR, which was held in Valparaiso, Chile from May 23 to 26.

The film is based on a story from the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of the Persian poet Ferdowsi. It is about Zahak’s treacherous rise to the throne of Jamshid in Persia. The young and naive hero Afaridoun wants to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology that reveals human nature.

Vocalist Shahram Nazeri has sung the closing credits song in “The Last Fiction” and members of an all-star cast, including Parviz Parastui, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kowsari, Askhan Khatibi, Akbar Zanjanpur and Farrokh Nemati, have lent their voices to the characters in the project.

“As the Earth Turns” by Richard H. Lyford from the U.S. won the award for best film, while “Days of Madness” by Damian Nenadic from Croatia was selected as best documentary.

The award for best short film went to “Sac de Merde” by Greg Chwerchak from the U.S., and “The Eve” by Luca Machnich from Italy was honored with the FICCSUR grand prize for best short.

Photo: A scene from “The Last Fiction” by Iranian director Ashkan Rahgozar.

ABU/MMS/YAW

