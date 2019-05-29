Iran to launch 2 air taxi lines by March 2020

TEHRAN–Iranian Transport Ministry is planning to launch two air taxi lines by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), IRIB reported quoting an official with the ministry.

“We are trying to launch at least two air taxi flight routes by the end of the year to identify barriers and problems in this sector and come up with appropriate solutions,” Deputy Transport Minister Shahram Adamnejad said.

The official mentioned a trilateral memorandum of understanding among Iran Airports Company, Iran Civil Aviation Organization, and Aerospace Technology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, saying “this MOU is signed aiming for reducing navigation and aeronautics costs, using the capabilities of the aviation training sector, localizing the technologies required by the general aviation sector, and awarding the industry’s non-governmental fields to the private sector.”

“One of the areas that needs improvement with the help of the country’s young and intelligent workforce is the aerospace field,” Adamnejad said.

“Iran has a good status in terms of capable workforce and experts in the aviation industry,” he added.

EF/MA