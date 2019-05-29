Last-gasp Nourollahi winner sends Persepolis into Hazfi Cup final

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team booked a place in Iran’s Hazfi Cup final after edging past Sepahan in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Persepolis, who have recently won Iran Professional League for the third successive year, defeated Sepahan 1-0.

Ahmad Nourollahi’s shot was deflected by Sepahan defender Siavash Yazdani in the dying moments of the extra time.

Sepahan defender Mohammad Iranpourian was shown a second yellow card in the 99th minute and Brazilain striker Kiros Stanlley was sent off in the 105th minute following a clash with Persepolis midfielder Soroush Rafiei.

Rafiei was also shown a red card.

Sepahan could have won the match but Mehdi Kiani sent his penalty over the bar in the 114th minute.

Persepolis will play Damash Gilanian in the final match on Sunday in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena.