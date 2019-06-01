Tehran Municipality plans to build 4 new subway lines

TEHRAN – Tehran Municipality plans to construct four new subway lines in the capital after putting all the under-construction lines on operation, Mohsen Pourseyyed Aqaei, deputy mayor for traffic and transport affairs has said.

By completing two lines of 6 and 7 which are partially operational, four new lines will undergo construction, he stated, Fars reported on Saturday.

The newly designed metro lines will link district 22, a suburban neighborhood in western and northwestern Tehran, to the capital, he said, adding that line 10 will have seven stations.

Ali Nozarpour the district’s mayor lamented that with a population of 650,000 residents, district 22 is far from the city center while there are no metro lines.

“We try to set up underground transport system for the area, so, we conducted assessment and designed the lines,” he said.

Currently, we reached an agreement with Tehran Municipality to start construction project, after the last two lines of the capital are completely operational, he concluded.

Tehran metro line 6 covering 32 kilometers of the capital consists of 30 stations. Subway line 7 is 27 kilometers long with 22 stations. Both lines are partially opened, however, they are not fully operational.

Tehran subway system consists of five operational lines, stretching to 170 kilometers, and the lines 6 and 7 are under construction. The lines link south to north, east to west and are gradually covering more neighborhoods. By completing the two aforementioned lines 70 kilometers will be added to the current railways.

