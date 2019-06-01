“Beloved” receives nomination at Shanghai TV Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed movie “Beloved” has been nominated for the for best documentary at the 25th Shanghai TV Festival, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced on Saturday.

The film is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

“Beloved” will contend for the Magnolia Award with “Fukuhara Ai: A Quarter of the Century in Front of the Camera” co-directed by Shuji Sato and Nakano Katsuhiro from Japan, “Third-Class Travel” by Rodion Ismailov from Russia, “I Grew Up As You Slept” by Marcin Sauter from Poland and “Kung Fu” from China.

The Shanghai TV Festival (STVF) will be held in the Chinese city from June 10 to 14.

Photo: A poster for “Beloved” by Iranian director Yasser Talebi.

ABU/MMS/YAW