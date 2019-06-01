Fire incident at Kalleh Company in Iraq was ‘intentional’: CEO

TEHRAN – Gholam-Ali Soleimani, the CEO of Kalleh Dairy, has described as intentional the fire incident at the company’s branch in Iraq’s Karbala which occurred on Tuesday.

Soleimani estimated the damage caused by the incident at $80 million, but added that the company will not leave Iraq’s 80-billion-dollar market because of the incident, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported on Saturday.

He further said that the reconstruction of the Kalleh branch in Iraq will begin soon.

Kalleh is an Iranian dairy, food and drink company headquartered in Amol, the northern province of Mazandaran. It has been ranked by the market research company Euromonitor International as one of the top 50 brands in the world.

