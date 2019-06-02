“Jack and the Beanstalk” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ahmad Teimuri plans to stage the old English fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk” at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center on June 9.

The play is about Jack, a poor, young boy living with his widowed mother and a dairy cow. The cow’s milk is their only source of income and when the cow stops giving milk, they decide to sell it.

On the way to market, Jack meets a bean dealer who offers magic beans in exchange for the cow. When Jack returns home with the beans, his angry mother throws the beans on the ground, where they grow to a gigantic beanstalk.

Jack climbs the beanstalk and finds an enormous castle full of treasures. He steals a bag of gold coins, a goose that lays golden eggs and a magic harp that plays by itself and runs from the castle’s owner, a giant.

Alireza Zokai, Hossein Khamseh, Sepideh Zeinali and Paria Yazdanju are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be running for one month.

Photo: A poster for the play “Jack and the Beanstalk”, which will be directed by Ahmad Teimuri at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center.

