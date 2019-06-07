Iran, Croatia football federations sign MoU

TEHRAN - The Iran Football Federation and the Croatian Football Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Paris, France.

On the sidelines of the 69th FIFA Congress, Mehdi Taj, president of Iran football, and Davor Suker, head of Croatia federation, signed MoU to enhance their bilateral cooperation.

Iran and Croatia football federations aim to establish a closer cooperation between themselves and this agreement intends to specify ways of sharing expertise and resources.

The legendary Croatian footballer, who helped the Chequered Ones finish third in the 1998 World Cup had already said the Croatian U-23 football team can travel to Iran to play friendly match with Iran Olympic football team.

Iran had earlier signed a MoU with the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in Paris.