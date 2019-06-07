‘Iran not after war but will respond to any aggression decisively’

TEHRAN – A top advisor to the chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran is not seeking war but will respond to any aggression decisively.

Brigadier General Morteza Ghorbani said Iran enjoys the best military experts, facilities and forces and is fully prepared to defend itself against all threats, IRNA reported on Friday.

He warned that any war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders and it would engulf the entire region.

‘Islamic superpower’

Ghorbani also called on regional states to seek unity in the face of trans-regional hegemonic powers, saying Muslim countries can form an “Islamic superpower”.

“Together, we can establish an Islamic superpower,” he said, advising the regional countries against pursuing the wishes and objectives of the hegemons and the Zionists.

The general underscored the importance of unity among the neighboring countries in hampering the interventions by trans-regional powers, saying Iran seeks to reduce tensions in the region because it believes no one will benefit from war.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen following the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement that was meant to provide Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The U.S. has also doubled down on its “maximum pressure” campaign, which has seen tougher sanctions on Tehran introduced in recent months.

