Emami Kashani urges officials, nation to resist threats

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, a Tehran Friday prayer leader, has called on the Iranian officials and people to resist against the threats against the country by the enemies.

Pointing to remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei concerning resistance, Ayatollah Emami Kashani urged people, officials and rival political factions to show solidarity with the Leader, IRNA reported.

The enemy can never bring the noble nation of the Islamic Iran to its knees, and the Iranian people and government will come out victorious with their patience, he added.

The veteran cleric politician also hailed the Iranian nation for their high turnout in International Quds Day rallies.

Quds is a holy land for Muslims, Christians and Jews, and the followers of these three divine religions have been coexisting over the past centuries in the Palestinian territories.

The enemies of Palestine and Quds tried over the past year to raid the holy city and recognize it as the capital of aggressors, President Rouhani said earlier while referring to the recognition of the city as capital of the Zionist regime by some states, including the U.S.

MH/PA