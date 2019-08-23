Iran only seeking peace, tranquility: cleric

TEHRAN – Iran has always been in peace and wants peace for the entire world, says a Tehran Friday prayer leader.

“In the last four years, we showed that the Islamic Republic is seeking peace and tranquility,” Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said on Friday, addressing worshippers.

On the other hand, Emami Kashani said, the U.S. and its “regional subordinates also showed that they are after war and bloodshed.”

Elsewhere in his sermon, the top cleric praised the production of homegrown missile defense system Bavar-373 (which means faith), which was unveiled by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday in a ceremony marking National Defense Industry Day. He said as the name of the defense system suggests, the Iranian nation can resist the enemies through self-confidence and relying on internal capabilities.

Ayatollah Kashani further derided the attempts by the U.S. and its allies against Iran, calling U.S. President Donald Trump and his regional allies “foolish” for thinking that Iran might give in under pressure.

“Mr. Trump! You are stupid and your subordinates are stupid as well. You have shown your stupidity to the world,” he said, adding, “But the Islamic Republic is brave and strong [as] the Leader of the Revolution (Ayatollah Khamenei) and the Imam (Ayatollah Khomeini) have injected the Iranian nation with this bravery.”

