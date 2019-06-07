Parisian festival spotlights Iran’s post-revolution cinema

TEHRAN – The seventh edition of the Paris Iranian Film Festival has put its spotlight on Iran’s post-revolution cinema, the organizers have announced.

A lineup of movies produced over the past 40 years in the country will be reviewed in a program entitled “Once Upon a Time ... 1979” during the festival, which will be held from June 12 to 18.

A highlight of the program is Hossein Torabi’s 1980 documentary “For Freedom”. The film was ranked last on the British Film Institute Southbank’s list of Ten Documentaries That Shook the World.

Bahram Beizai’s 1979 movie “The Ballad of Tara”, Ali Jakan’s 1985 drama “The Mare”, Masud Jafari-Jozani’s 1985 adventure movie “Cold Roads”, Nasser Taqvai’s 1987 drama “Captain Khorshid”, and Saeid Ebrahimifar’s 1988 fiction film “Fire and Grenade” will also be screened.

The lineup also includes the documentary films “The New Breaths” (1980) by Kianush Ayari and “Iran, a Film Revolution” (2006) by Nader T. Homayun.

The organizers also plan to screen a selection of the latest productions from Iranian cinema, including “Sheeple” by Hooman Seyyedi, “The Graveless” by Mostafa Sayyari, “Rona, Azim’s Mother” by Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi, “Astigmatism” by Majidreza Mostafavi and “Hat-Trick” by Ramtin Lavafi.

Several French institutions are organizing the festival in collaboration with the Iranian Short Film Association and the Iran Film Archives.

Photo: A poster for the 7th edition of the Paris Iranian Film Festival.

