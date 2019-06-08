Greece, England and Malaysia to attend ECO health tourism conference in Iran

TEHRAN – Several countries including Greece, England and Malaysia have announced readiness to attend the 2nd International Health Tourism Conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Iran’s Ardebil from June 18 to 20, IRIB reported.

The inaugural ceremony of event will bring together representatives, ambassadors, envoys and foreign guests from 10 ECO member states and some other countries.

Medical tourism made an economic contribution of around $1.2 billion to the country in the last Iranian calendar year (March 2017-March 2018), according to data compiled by the medical tourism department at the Ministry of Health.

ECO region with an area of more than 8 million square kilometers stretching from central to south and south-west Asia and a population of around 450 million inhabitants is well-known for its natural beauties, as well as diversity of its historical-cultural heritage.

