Adaptation of “The Dead Dogs” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe led by director Hamed Khosravi is performing a play based on Norwegian author Jon Fosse’s book “The Dead Dogs” at Tehran’s Mashayekhi Hall.

The play tells the story of a young man who lives with his mother and seems excessively attached to his dog.



When the dog goes missing, just as the young man’s sister and brother-in-law are paying a brief visit, the man needs to cope with his grief and fear.

Hamed Khosravi, Sarina Azad, Erfan Afshar and Amin Shalbaf are the main members of the cast for the play, which will be on stage until June 19.

Photo: A poster for director Hamed Khosravi’s “The Dead Dogs”, which is on stage at Tehran’s Mashayekhi Hall.

ABU/YAW

