English translation of “The Stories of Majid” to come out in London next month

TEHRAN – An English translation of Iranian children’s book author Hushang Moradi Kermani’s popular book “The Stories of Majid” will be introduced in London next month, The London-based Iranian-British company Candle and Fog Publishing has announced.

The American scholar Caroline Croskery is the translator of the book who is expected to attend the unveiling ceremony along with author Moradi Kermani, Candle & Fog director Afshin Shahnetabar told the Persian service of Tasnim on Monday.

“The book will be jointly published by Candle & Fog and the Comma Press, a publishing house based in Manchester,” Shahnetabar added.

Croskery had earlier said that all 25 stories in the collection will be translated and published in a single volume, and that she believes “The Stories of Majid” enjoys an exceptional storyline, which narrates a portion of Iranian culture in a most attractive way.

Author Michael McIrvin is collaborating in this project as an editor.

“The Stories of Majid” tells the story of an ambitious teenage boy, Majid, who lives with his grandma Bibi in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iranian filmmaker Kiumars Purahmad directed a TV-series of the same title based on the book during the 1990s. The serial gained popularity among the audience and film critics.

Croskery has previously rendered Moradi Kermani’s “A Sweet Jam”, “Believe It or Not” and “The Water Urn” into English.

Croskery has also translated a number of works from contemporary Persian literature including “Democracy or DemoCrazy?” by Seyyed Mehdi Shojai, “Wandering in a Strange Land” by Ahmad Dehqan and “Year of the Tree” by Zoha Kazemi.

