Iran to highlight tourist attractions at Erbil fair

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian travel-associated businesses and tour operators will promote travel destinations, medical tourism, Persian handicrafts and indigenous traditions at Erbil Expo 2019.

The expo, which is exclusive for Iran, runs from June 11 to 15 at the Erbil International Fairground.

Some two million Iraqi nationals visited the country during the first seven months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2018), constituting Iran’s largest source of tourists. In return, hundreds of thousands of Iranian pilgrims head for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala each year.

According to Iran’s tourism body, people of Iran’s neighboring countries were used to visit Iran for pilgrimage, trade and work but nowadays Iraqi and Azerbaijani nationals are mostly pursue medical services.

