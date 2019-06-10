Japanese analyst calls on Abe to invite Rouhani to G20 summit: Yomiuri Shimbun

TEHRAN – A Japanese analyst has proposed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invite Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the G20 summit, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, according to IRNA.

This action can be taken to reduce “tension” in the Middle East region and creating a calmer atmosphere for “dialogue” between Iran and the U.S., IRNA quoted the newspaper as reporting.

The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States are members of the group.

The next summit of the G20 is scheduled to be held on June 28, 29 in Osaka, Japan.

Abe will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

The visit will be the first by an incumbent Japanese prime minister to Iran since 1978.

Abe plans to meet with President Hassan Rouhani and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The visit is aimed at helping encourage dialogue with the U.S. and ease tensions, according to the Mainichi.

NA/PA