IRGC spokesman rejects rumors about commanders

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has rejected as fake news the recent rumors that a number of top IRGC commanders have either fled the country or been arrested.

Sharif described the move as part of a series of anti-Iran measures which began with the U.S. designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group.

“After the spiteful and unlawful U.S. designation of the Guards as a terrorist organization, we have witnessed widespread international reactions, most of which were critical of this evil decision,” he stated.

The move backfired on the U.S. and has unified Iranians in support of the IRGC, Sharif added.

Washington in April branded the IRGC a terrorist organization, the first time it has taken the step against part of a foreign government. The move meant anyone who dealt with the Guards could face prison in the United States.

In response, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council named the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) a terrorist organization, and the U.S. government a sponsor of terror.

MH/PA