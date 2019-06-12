Iraq, Syria are Iran’s strategic complements: general

TEHRAN – Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said Iraq and Syria are Iran’s strategic complements.

The Iran-Iraq-Syria axis is an economic, political, security and defensive bloc against the Zionist regime and the U.S., Rahim Safavi said in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

The 60-million-people market of Iraq and Syria can be regarded by Iran as targets for the country’s exports, said Safavi, now a geopolitics professor at Shahid Beheshti University.

The general added that the long border with Iraq, and the multi-million pilgrim visits by people to the holy places in the country, are good grounds for promoting trade ties with Iraq.

