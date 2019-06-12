Tehran exhibit to showcase paintings by children in flood-hit regions

TEHRAN – An exhibition opening on Sunday in Tehran will hang paintings by children in the regions impacted by the devastating floods in March.

A collection of 270 paintings created during the workshops organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will be put on display at the exhibit entitled “A Picture of a Pure Smile”.

IIDCYA’s trainers traveled to Golestan, Khuzestan and Lorestan hours after the floods to organize cultural programs for children in the regions.

The exhibition, which will run until June 25, will also put on view a collection of 100 photos of the children in the flood-stricken regions.

Photo: A poster for the exhibit “A Picture of a Pure Smile”.

