Prominent philanthropist Mohammad Reza Hafezi passes away

TEHRAN – Head of a charity society for building schools Mohammad Reza Hafezi died at the age of 88 on Tuesday.

He was a prominent benefactor who spent a lifetime to build schools nationwide and provide education right to numerous students, most particularly in less developed areas.

He was also head of a charity society contributing to school construction and education facilities in deprived areas, where he served in the same position for 20 years.

Hafezi held a PHD on Management from the Newport International University, California.

Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of schools’ renovation, development and equipment organization, expressing regret over his unexpected death said that over 130,000 classes have been built nationwide thanks to his efforts.

