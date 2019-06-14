What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of photos and sets of installation by Fereshteh Shadi.

The exhibition titled “Wishes Turned into Dust” will run until June 26 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

Multimedia

* Artland Gallery is displaying paintings and sculptures by a group of artists, including Nasser Ovissi, Bahram Dabiri, Hekmat Rahmani, Arash Lahiji and Ali Khaleq, in an exhibition named “The Role of the Cow”.

The exhibit runs until June 25 at the gallery located at 4 Safa Alley, Kachui St. in the Evin neighborhood.

* Sets of installation and paintings by Mehdi Mashayekhi are on display in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit named “Brick, Cement and Some Other Materials” runs until June 19 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings and drawings by a group of artists, including Kian Vatan, Farrokh Mahdavi, Sadra Bani-Asadi, Shahla Hosseini and Sina Chupani, is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Faces” runs until June 20 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Photo

* Photos by Ruzbeh Ruzbehani are on display in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “But You Weren’t There” will run until June 25 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Painting

* Deilaman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Masud Sadeddin.

The exhibit named “Rapture in the Moment” runs until July 12 at the gallery that can be found at 50 Purmeshkati St. off Shariati Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Elham Azimi is on view in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Patchwork Identity” will run until June 21 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Nushin Sheikhzadeh, Ramtin Alavi, Maryam Farid, Azadeh Mirza-Aqatabar and Metanat Homairad are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 20 at the gallery, which can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by Saeid Emdadian, Homa Tavakkoli, Shamsi Yari and several other artists is underway at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Friend’s Home” runs until June 19 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Negar Gallery is host to an exhibition of paintings by Saeideh Aalikhani.

Entitled “Breath”, the exhibit will run until June 19 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

ABU/MMS/YAW