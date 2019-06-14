Japan says not doing shuttle diplomacy between Tehran, Washington

TEHRAN – The Japanese Foreign Ministry press secretary has said his country is not involved in a “shuttle diplomacy or mediation” between Iran and the U.S.

Speaking to journalists in Tehran on Thursday, Takeshi Osuga said Prime Minister Abe’s meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei was held in a warm atmosphere and lasted for 50 minutes, Tasnim reported.

He made the remarks while the Japanese premier paid a historic visit to Iran to meet with top Iranian figures, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

The Japanese premier has made it clear that nobody wants a military confrontation, and has voiced concern about the current tensions in the Persian Gulf region, he stated.

Abe positively evaluates that Iran continues its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and expects that Tehran will continue to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Osuga added.

According to the press secretary, the Japanese prime minister has quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as saying that Washington does not want to see an escalation.

Abe told the Japanese reporters on Thursday that he has had exchanges of views with Trump and that he has told Ayatollah Khamenei about his “own views” on the intentions of Trump, Osuga added.

The Japanese leader has also noted that the road to deescalating tensions is fraught with difficulties, but he will continue to make efforts, the press secretary stated.

Abe said that although there might be complex national sentiments in all sides, it is important for top leaders of the countries to share the aim to ease the tensions, Osuga added.

