Finnish artists Carin Bengts, Iina Heiskanen display works at Tehran gallery

TEHRAN – Shirin Gallery in Tehran is playing host to an exhibition of artworks by Finnish artists Carin Bengts and Iina Heiskanen.

Bengts who creates her works based on light and shadows is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings at the exhibition titled “Rare Tranquility from Finland”, the gallery has announced.

“Light, shadows and their different shades have always fascinated me,” she wrote in a statement for the exhibition.

She said that her big passion is to observe and added, “I enjoy seeing a beautiful light on, for example, a leaf that glitters on a teacup or reflects on a table surface, and the shades, glitter and reflections on the shadow side of them. Particularly fascinating is how the color of light changes the mood.

“The motifs in my paintings are moods. I mostly paint the light and the shadows that I have studied in my immediate surroundings: interiors from our home or my studio, exteriors from our garden and the view of our hometown.”

The showcase is also displaying a collection of Heiskanen’s woodcuts, prints of pictures made by pressing shaped pieces of wood and a coloring substance onto paper.

In her statement for the exhibit, she wrote, “During the last couple of years, I have been working with the themes of time and the duration of it by concentrating my eye on the world of shadows.”

“I have been collecting shadows of artworks and artifacts as well as their audiences. I have developed these images into independent works on paper. Shadows of 3-D objects are transformed into figure plans. Taken out from their original context, the images don’t show the origin of the artwork but something new.

“In this world of shadows, I’m interested in the idea that the shadows are not meant to be observed but are something which makes us experience the space around us and the passing of time. Darkness as a metaphor of the passing of time is inspiring and even mystical. The silence of the shadows and their immateriality is transformed into images on paper. The nature of the works is half abstract, and in the end, it is not essential to know the origin of the pictures. They are something in between things.”

The exhibition will run until June 26 at the gallery that can be found at No. 5, 13th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Photo: “Interior” by Carin Bengts.

